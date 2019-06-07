{{featured_button_text}}

William E. Chapman, 88, of Wilton, Iowa, died Thursday, June 6, 2019, at his home. Arrangements: Bentley Funeral Home, Wilton.

Tracey Lea Morris Murray, 57, died Monday, June 3, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital, Cedar Rapids. Arrangements: Henderson-Barker Funeral Home, West Liberty, Iowa.

