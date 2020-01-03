{{featured_button_text}}

Virgil E. Titus, 80, of Muscatine died Friday, December 20, 2019, at Lutheran Living. Arrangements: Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services, Muscatine.

To plant a tree in memory of 120319-musc-obt-pending List as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments