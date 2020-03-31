033120-musc-obt-pending Pendings List
0 entries

033120-musc-obt-pending Pendings List

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Pending

Albert W. Love, 89, of Muscatine died Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Sunnybrook Assisted Living of Muscatine. Arrangements: Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Muscatine.

To plant a tree in memory of 033120-musc-obt-pending List as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News