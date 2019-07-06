{{featured_button_text}}

Jonathan Guerrero, 26, of West Liberty, Iowa, died Monday, July 1, 2019, in Iowa City. Arrangements: Henderson-Barker Funeral Home.

James D. McMichael, 53, of Atalissa, Iowa, died Wednesday July 3, 2019, at his home. Arrangements: Henderson-Barker Funeral Home, West Liberty.

Tags

Load comments