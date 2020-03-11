031120-musc-obt-pending Pendings List
Joan Agnes Smithers, 85, of West Liberty died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Windmill Manor, Coralville, Iowa. Arrangements: The Henderson-Barker Funeral Home, West Liberty.

