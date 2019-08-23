{{featured_button_text}}

Chuck "Bowtie" Geertz, 63, of Muscatine died Monday, August 19, 2019, at the Kansas City University Medical Center. Arrangements: Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home.

Joyce A. Phelps, 81, of West Branch died Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at the Wilton Retirement Community. Arrangements: Henderson-Barker Funeral Home, West Branch, IA.

