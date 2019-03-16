Try 3 months for $3

Lon Clarence Burr, 93, died Thursday morning, March 14, 2019, in Carthage, Jasper County, Missouri. Arrangements: Henderson-Barker Funeral Home, West Liberty, Iowa.

Carole Jean Kraft, 77, of Moscow, Iowa, died on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at her home. Arrangements: Bentley Funeral Home in Wilton, Iowa.

