Robert Lee Jones Jr., 64 of Lone Tree, Iowa, died on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at home. Arrangements: Sorden-Lewis Funeral Homes, Lone Tree.

Margaret Lendt, 98, of Muscatine died on Friday, August 30, 2019, at Manor Care in Davenport. Arrangements: Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home, Muscatine.

