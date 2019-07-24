{{featured_button_text}}

Ivan L. Henderson, 86, of Durant died Monday, July 22, 2019, at Cedar Manor Nursing Home in Tipton. Arrangements: Bentley Funeral Home, Durant.

Donald M. Miller, 58, of Muscatine died Monday, July 22, 2019, at his home. Arrangements: Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services.

Gwendolyn J. Quigley, 89, of Muscatine died Monday, July 22, 2019, in her home. Arrangements: Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis home for Funeral and Cremation Services.

