032620-musc-obt-pending Pendings List
0 entries

032620-musc-obt-pending Pendings List

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Jeanene O. Larson, 87, formerly of Port Byron, Ill., died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Heartland Health Care Center, Moline. Arrangements: Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron.

Diana L. Ross, 72, of Davenport died Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Helen Irene Thompson, 82, of Muscatine, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home, Muscatine.

To plant a tree in memory of 032620-musc-obt-pending List as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News