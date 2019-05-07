{{featured_button_text}}

Duane W. Hills, 87, of West Branch, Iowa, died Saturday, May 4, 2019, at his daughter's home in Waconia, Minn. Arrangements: Henderson Barker Funeral Home, West Branch.

Juanita A. West, 89, of Muscatine died Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Colonial Manor in Columbus Junction. Arrangements: George M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services.

