Geri L. Burwell, 62, of Muscatine died Sunday, March 10, 2019, at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, Iowa City. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

Lois A. Wirth, 88, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, formerly of Durant, died Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Hillcrest Estates, Omaha. Arrangements: Bentley Funeral Home in Durant, Iowa.

