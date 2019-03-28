Try 3 months for $3

Michelle L. Cali, 54, of Muscatine died Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City. Arrangements: Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home, Muscatine.

Deborah L. Goddard, 61, of Muscatine died Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at her home. Arrangements: Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home, Muscatine.

