Beulah Mae Broden, 95, of Muscatine died Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Lutheran Living. Arrangements: The Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services, formerly The Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Funeral Home, Muscatine.

Brenda J. Staats, 70, of Mount Pleasant, died Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Henry County Health Center. Arrangements: Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services, formerly The Stacy-Lewis Funeral Home, Columbus Junction.

