Deanna Kay Eissens, 68, of Thomson, Ill., died Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center, Clinton, Iowa. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home, Thomson.
George H. Holem III, 64, of Davenport died Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary, Davenport.
Karen Linnenkamp, 68, of Silvis died Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Heartland Health Care, Moline. Arrangements: Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline.
Joanna Zaimes, 85, died Monday, April 29, 2019 at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City. Arrangements: Henderson-Barker Funeral Home, West Liberty, Iowa.
