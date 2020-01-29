{{featured_button_text}}

Mary Lois Goetzmann, 70, of Forsyth, Mo., died Friday, January 24, 2020, in Kansas City, Kan. Arrangements: Greenlawn Funeral Home, Branson, Mo.

Malinda M. Paintin, 74, of Muscatine died Monday, January 27, 2020, at Pearl Valley Nursing and Rehab in Muscatine. Arrangements: Bentley Funeral Home, Wilton.

