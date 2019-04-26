{{featured_button_text}}

Janet J. "J. J." Fulwider, 68, of West Liberty, Iowa, died Wednesday April 24, 2019 at Mercy Hospital, Iowa City. Arrangements: Henderson-Barker Funeral Home, West Liberty.

Leona E. Hagge, 96, of Durant, Iowa, died Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Crestview Specialty Care, West Branch, Iowa. ArrangementS: Bentley Funeral Home, Wilton, Iowa.

