MUSCATINE — Sharen Lee DeVore, 78, of Muscatine, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Lutheran Living after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Visitation for Sharen will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, from 4 – 7 p.m. at Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2020, also at the Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services. Burial will be in the Muscatine Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Muscatine Humane Society in memory of Sharen. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com .

Sharon Lee Keen was born on August 11, 1941, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the daughter of Florian and Phyllis (Warren) Keen. On October 31, 1959, Sharen was united in marriage to Gerald “Jerry” DeVore and was a devoted wife over their 60 years of marriage. She was a homemaker and also worked as a CNA at Muscatine Care Center and Heinz and was also a member of Calvary Church. Her greatest joy in life was being a mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Sharen also had an extraordinary talent and passion with knitting. She lovingly made numerous extravagant items for all her grandchildren and donated countless bereavement gifts for premature babies in Muscatine and at the University of Iowa hospitals. She also enjoyed painting, making and selling crafts, and going to the casino.