Sharon Pugh
December 9, 1938-November 24, 2019

MUSCATINE - Sharon Pugh, 80, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Sunnybrook.

Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Zion Lutheran Church. Reverend Steve Cauley will officiate. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. on Friday, November 29, 2019, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Sharon was born on December 9, 1938, in Muscatine. She married Robert G. Pugh on September 14, 1958, in Muscatine.

Sharon was the loving mother of six children and also worked as a teacher's aide in the public school system. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, former member of Hospital Auxiliary, and enjoyed Bible study group.

She enjoyed quilting, playing cards and bridge, traveling, and holiday gatherings with family.

Those left to honor her memory include her six children, Cathy Bermel and husband, Mike, of Muscatine, Steven Pugh and wife, Bylinda, of Oxford, Mississippi, Mike Pugh of Davenport, Carol Anson and husband, Jim, of Vero Beach, Florida, Ron Pugh and wife, Yee, of San Ramon, California, and Rich Pugh and girlfriend, Sara, of Bettendorf; eight grandchildren, Chad Bermel, Samantha Griffin and husband, Toby, Christina Pugh, Sara Anson, Rebecca Anson, Emery Pugh, Marcia Humphreys and husband, Kevin, and Chasity Champion and husband, Trent; eight great-grandchildren, Michael D. Bermel, Leah Griffin, Lani Griffin, Colten Griffin, Travis Lyles, Hunter Champion and wife, Alli, Cody Champion and wife, Grace, and Peyton Champion; three great- great-grandchildren, Ella Griffin, Easton Hance, and Sebastian Stanton; and two siblings, Bill Gray of San Francisco, California, and Nancy Welton of Glendale, Arizona.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Robert.

