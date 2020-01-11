January 8, 1932-January 8, 2020
IOWA CITY - Sharon “Sam” Edward Moomey of Iowa City passed away peacefully January 8, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Sharon celebrated his 88th birthday earlier that day.
To celebrate his life, a funeral service will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020, at noon at Lensing Funeral and Cremation Service, 605 Kirkwood Ave., Iowa City, led by Lyle Beaver. His family will greet friends prior to the service from 10 a.m. until noon. A reception will follow the service at the funeral home at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the charity of your choice.
Sam was born January 8, 1932, in Muscatine to James Edward and Irene Bertha (Royster) Moomey. He was raised in Muscatine where he also graduated high school. He was drafted into the United States Army during the Korean War from 1952 until being honorably discharged as a corporal in 1954. Sam married Gloria Garvin on February 14, 1972 in Durant, where they lived for many years.
He worked for Iowa-Illinois Gas and Electric Company as the mainman journeyman for 36 years, retiring in 1994. He and his wife later moved to Iowa City in 1999.
Sam was a member of the Muscatine Moose Lodge. He enjoyed traveling and woodworking, especially antique clocks.
Sam cherished his time spent with family and will be missed as a devoted husband, father, grandpa, great-grandpa and great-great-grandpa.
Survivors include his wife of almost 48 years, Gloria Moomey of Iowa City; his children, Sara (Scott) Schaab of Rapids City, Ill., Angell (Dave) Jobes of Des Moines, Iowa, Randy (Henrietta) Gilbert of Rossville, Ga., and Cheryl (Jerry) Vaughan of Ringgold, Ga.; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Raymond (Harriet) Moomey.
The family would like to thank the staff of Atrium Village of Hills and Essence of Life Hospice for their wonderful care of our beloved Sam.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lensingfuneral.com.
