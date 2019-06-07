{{featured_button_text}}
Sherry L. Hermley
Mindy Stark

March 7, 1942-June 5, 2019

MUSCATINE — Sherry Lee Hermley, 77, of Muscatine passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Premier Estates.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 10, 2019, at Memorial Park Cemetery. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials may be made to the donor's choice of charity. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Sherry was born on March 7, 1942, in Muscatine, the daughter of Clarence and Lora M. Chelf Hermley. She was a graduate of the University of Iowa receiving her accounting degree.

She was a tax accountant for over 50 years and had her own business working from home.

She was a member of Living Water Church, and Women's Aglow at church. Sherry was also a member of TOPS and enjoyed collecting things.

Those left to honor her memory include a sister, Cindy Seybold of Dayton, Texas; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Sherry L. Hermley
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments