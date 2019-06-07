Sherry L. Hermley

March 7, 1942-June 5, 2019
MUSCATINE — Sherry Lee Hermley, 77, of Muscatine passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Premier Estates.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 10, 2019, at Memorial Park Cemetery. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials may be made to the donor's choice of charity. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.
Sherry was born on March 7, 1942, in Muscatine, the daughter of Clarence and Lora M. Chelf Hermley. She was a graduate of the University of Iowa receiving her accounting degree.
She was a tax accountant for over 50 years and had her own business working from home.
She was a member of Living Water Church, and Women's Aglow at church. Sherry was also a member of TOPS and enjoyed collecting things.
Those left to honor her memory include a sister, Cindy Seybold of Dayton, Texas; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.