March 29, 1931-June 4, 2020
MUSCATINE — Shirlee Staley, 89, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family and beloved dog, Krissy.
A Family Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the family, in care of Cindy. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.wittichfuneralhome.com
Born on March 29, 1931, in Muscatine to Hazel (Bryant) and David Jones, Shirlee was a very special lady. She was known for her spunk, her independence and her loyal devotion to her family, especially to Lavone Lester Staley, her husband of 57 years whom she married on May 1, 1953, in Muscatine.
In the 1960s, Shirlee worked at the Petersen Harned Von Maur beauty salon before opening and running her own salon in Muscatine, Darancin Beauty Salon. She was recognized for her striking appearance and for being a real trendsetter. It didn't matter when or where you saw Shirlee, she was always put together. Her strong spirit set a powerful example for the women in her family from her daughter, Cindy, to her three granddaughters and 13 great-granddaughters. They are all thankful to have had such an amazing light to guide them.
The entire family has fond memories of Shirlee and Lavone, whose love and sense of adventure brought immense joy. They enjoyed taking trips on their Honda Gold Wing motorcycle, in their Thunderbird, and in their camper, the latter of which they especially enjoyed doing with their grandchildren and great-granddaughter. They took their children on annual family road trips across the country and favorite destinations include Estes Park, Colorado, and California. Shirlee was in charge of the map on these trips and she had a special talent for coming up with shortcuts that often ended up adding time and excitement to the trip. The family still laughs about that.
Shirlee was a devoted member of the Grace Lutheran Church where she served on the memorial committee and the church council. For many years, she helped with the youth group and was the cook for their annual summer trips.
She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Cindy Clark and husband, Dan, of Muscatine; two sons, Darrell Staley and wife, Ramona, of Davenport, and Randy Staley and wife, Terri, of Illinois City; seven grandchildren, Sean Doyle of Cumming, Georgia, Victoria Baltzell of Columbus, Ohio, Dale Willits of Pataskala, Ohio, Jennifer Herlein of New York City, New York, Brandon Herlein of Muscatine, Angela Staley of Davenport and David Staley of Davenport; four step-grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; six step-great-grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren; one sister, Joyce Eckenroed of Kansas City, Missouri; and two brothers, Dick Jones and his wife, Susan, of Cape Coral, Florida, and Bob Jones and his wife, Lee, of Muscatine.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lavone; her sister, Dorothy; and her brother, David, Jr.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.