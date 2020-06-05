× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

March 29, 1931-June 4, 2020

MUSCATINE — Shirlee Staley, 89, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family and beloved dog, Krissy.

A Family Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the family, in care of Cindy. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.wittichfuneralhome.com

Born on March 29, 1931, in Muscatine to Hazel (Bryant) and David Jones, Shirlee was a very special lady. She was known for her spunk, her independence and her loyal devotion to her family, especially to Lavone Lester Staley, her husband of 57 years whom she married on May 1, 1953, in Muscatine.

In the 1960s, Shirlee worked at the Petersen Harned Von Maur beauty salon before opening and running her own salon in Muscatine, Darancin Beauty Salon. She was recognized for her striking appearance and for being a real trendsetter. It didn't matter when or where you saw Shirlee, she was always put together. Her strong spirit set a powerful example for the women in her family from her daughter, Cindy, to her three granddaughters and 13 great-granddaughters. They are all thankful to have had such an amazing light to guide them.