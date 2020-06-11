Shirley A. Stange

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-880-2108 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

December 23, 1924-June 8, 2020

MUSCATINE — Shirley Stange, 95, peacefully passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020, at her home.

Graveside Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Memorial Park Cemetery. Pastor Steve Cauley and Vicar Katie Anderson will officiate. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, Muscatine. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Shirley was born December 23, 1924, in Louisa County, the daughter of Rex Edwin and Martha Helen Schaffer Kemp. She married Don Stange on October 27, 1946, in Muscatine.

Shirley graduated from Muscatine High School, class of 1942. She served in the United States Navy during World War II. Shirley retired from Stanley Consultants, where she worked in the accounting and benefits department. She also worked at Lutheran Homes and the McKee Button Factory. Shirley was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, where she was the secretary for over 20 years. She was an avid reader, incredible cook, and a gracious hostess. Shirley carried herself with quiet elegance and confidence.