November 12, 1945- September 9, 2020

MUSCATINE — Shirley Jo Whitlow, 74, passed September 9, 2020, with her husband of nearly 48 years by her side.

Shirley was born November 12, 1945, in Muscatine, Iowa, to Ruth and William Henning. Shirley was a lifetime member of the old First Baptist Church on 3rd and Cedar Street in Muscatine. She loved the Lord and was a very strong believer. Shirley excelled as a Sunday School teacher at the church, as well as a youth leader, building up the youth program significantly during her time there. She also loved to garden, cook, take care of her flowers, and lay in the sunshine, reading her books. Shirley was the heart and soul of Bob's Crane Service for 45 years.

She and her husband, Bob, proudly raised their three sons, Bret, Billy and Brad, often chasing them around with a wooden spoon or a leather belt, when needed. Shirley made it her mission to take care of her family and friends, dedicating her life to serving the Lord, her husband, and her sons. She volunteered as a Cub Scout leader for her two oldest sons as they were growing up.