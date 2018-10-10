Sonia M. Molencamp

January 4, 1938-October 8, 2018
MUSCATINE — Sonia Marie Molencamp, 80, of Muscatine went to be with the Lord, on Monday, October 8, 2018, at Unity Point Hospital – Muscatine.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 12, 2018, at Wesley United Methodist Church. Reverend Brian Oliver will officiate. Burial will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 11, 2018, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church or the David Ursin Ministry. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com
Sonia was born on January 4, 1938, in Mason City, the daughter of Alex and Alice Whitney Speakar. She was a graduate of Clear Lake High School and Airline School in Kansas City, Missouri. She married Larry D. Molencamp on January 18, 1959, in Mason City. They have lived in Muscatine since 2001.
She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church and had worked as a bank teller. She loved plants and reading. She loved her Lord, Jesus, teaching, witnessing, and leading the Lord's word.
Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Larry Molencamp of Muscatine; two sons, Craig Molencamp and wife, Brenda, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Wade Molencamp and wife, Linda, of Olathe, Kansas; one daughter, Mindy Catchpool and husband, Mike, of Muscatine; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one brother, Bob Speakar and wife, Aletha, of Clear Lake; one sister, Kathy Thomsen and husband, Eric, of Muscatine; and several cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Joan Bales.
