Sophia Marie Hecox Hooks

July 26, 1920-June 3, 2020
MUSCATINE – Sophia Hooks, 99, passed away on June 3, 2020, at Pinnacle Elder Group Homes.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at St. Mary's Cemetery. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to Iowa Beacon of Hope Hospice. Online condolences may be made at www.wittichfuneralhome.com.
Sophia, daughter of Margaret and Bernard Hecox, was born in Hempstead, New York, on July 26, 1920. She grew up in Little Falls, New York, eldest of three siblings. Sophia enjoyed playing piano and dancing. She met her future husband, Leo, in elementary school and they graduated from St. Mary's Academy together. Sophia attended The College of St. Rose in Albany as a scholarship student. She was involved in music and dance performances along with her academic studies. After graduation, she began her teaching career in New York State. Leo and Sophia were married on December 24, 1943, before he shipped out on Army duty for a few years. During that time, Sophia worked in Pasadena, California. They then lived for a few years in New Jersey.
They raised five children in Corry, Pennsylvania, where Sophia was very active in St. Thomas Parish, and taught English at Corry Area High. The family moved to Muscatine, Iowa, in 1969, when Leo accepted employment at HON Industries. Sophia taught typing at Central Jr. High. She was also active in Catholic Daughters of America, St. Mathias Parish, YMCA, and Retired Teachers. Gardening and sewing clothes for her four daughters kept her busy as well.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, Ellen Kraft (Ken) of Bremerton, Washington, Greg Hooks (Leah) of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Susan Whitacre (Jan) of San Diego, California, Joan Hooks (Kevin Klier) of Jensen Beach, Florida, and Carol Bachman (Neil) of Muscatine, Iowa; her nine grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Sophia was preceded in death by her husband, Leo; her siblings, Bernadette Hecox and Ward Hecox; and her grandson Adam Burch.
The family would like to express sincere gratitude for the excellent care Sophia received over the years at Pinnacle Group Home directed by Barbara and Wesley Stalkfleet.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.