Sophia Marie Hecox Hooks

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at St. Mary's Cemetery. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to Iowa Beacon of Hope Hospice. Online condolences may be made at www.wittichfuneralhome.com .

Sophia, daughter of Margaret and Bernard Hecox, was born in Hempstead, New York, on July 26, 1920. She grew up in Little Falls, New York, eldest of three siblings. Sophia enjoyed playing piano and dancing. She met her future husband, Leo, in elementary school and they graduated from St. Mary's Academy together. Sophia attended The College of St. Rose in Albany as a scholarship student. She was involved in music and dance performances along with her academic studies. After graduation, she began her teaching career in New York State. Leo and Sophia were married on December 24, 1943, before he shipped out on Army duty for a few years. During that time, Sophia worked in Pasadena, California. They then lived for a few years in New Jersey.