FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Stephen L. Gatzke, 63, of Fort Pierce, Florida, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Indian River Hospital, Vero Beach, Florida. Services will be held in Florida at a later date. The family suggests cards may be sent to Ana & Ethan Gatzke 5051 N. Highway A1a #15-1 Hutchinson Island, Florida 34949.

Stephen was born on November 15, 1956, in Iowa City, Iowa. The son of Dr. L.D. Gatzke and Carol Sywassink-Gatzke. He was united in marriage to Ana L. Arana on April 26, 1997, in Vero Beach, Florida. He attended Culver Military Academy in Culver, Indiana and graduated from Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. He went on to aviation in Vero Beach, Florida, where he transitioned to creating Gatzke Insurance Company in Vero Beach, Florida. He loved tennis and was ranked No. 2 in the state of Florida for his age group. He also enjoyed golfing, fishing, fly tying, and his son.