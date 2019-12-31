May 15, 1954-December 23, 2019
MUSCATINE - Steven Theobald, 65, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019, at Trinity UnityPoint hospital.
Celebration of Life will be held from 2 until 4 p.m. at Jason and Kim Theobald's home, 1211 Iowa Ave., Muscatine, on Saturday, January 4, 2020. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements.
Steven was born on May 15, 1954, in Muscatine, the son of Carl F. and Betty J. Foster Theobald. He married Mary Nyweide in 1976.
He worked at HON, Carver Pump, and Rock Island Arsenal as a machinist, retiring in 2012.
Steven was a drummer in many local bands since he was 13 years old. He loved music, nature, boating and camping on the river, and football. He was an avid Hawkeye fan. He enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and spending time with his lap dog, Sadie.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Mary, of Muscatine; his son, Jason, and his wife, Kim, of Muscatine; two grandchildren, Maya and Zoe; his mother, Betty Theobald, of Muscatine; three brothers, Michael R. Theobald and his wife, Leanne, of Muscatine, James D. Theobald and his wife, Paulette, of Wilton, and John F. Theobald and his wife, Teresa, of Wapello; and his sister, Carla J. Smith of Muscatine.
He was preceded in death by his father, Carl F. Theobald in 2015; mother-in-law, Dorothy Westerman in 2016; and brother-in-law, Bill Smith in 2018.
