May 31, 1927-October 12, 2019
DAVENPORT - Sue Ellen (White) Wiele left this Earthly life at the Davenport Lutheran Home on October 12, 2019. Services will be on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Aspen Grove Cemetery in Burlington, Iowa. Memorials may be made to Pilot Club of Muscatine, Pilot Club International, Children's Therapy Center of the Quad Cities, or St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Davenport. PLEASE, per Sue's request, NO FLOWERS!
Sue was born on May 31, 1927, in Millersburg, Ill., to Archie & Mable (Lange) White, the third daughter of the family of six. Sue attended “country schools” through eighth grade and worked on her father's farm as necessary. She earned her teaching certificate from University of Northern Iowa and later got her bachelor of arts degree in special education from Marycrest College. On June 8, 1952, she married the love of her life, Paul Wiele; he preceded her in death in 1984.
Surviving Sue are her son and daughter-in-law, John Wiele & Mary Terkoski, Nashua, N.H.; daughter and son-in-law, Barb & Gary Berneking, Davenport, Iowa; daughter-in-law, Mary Wiele, Iowa City; grandchildren, Paul (Eva) Wiele, Nashua, N.H., Juliana Wiele, Nashua, N.H., Laura (Tim) Painter, Davenport, and Sgt. 1st Class Ian Berneking, Columbus, Ohio; and great-grandchildren, Olivia Sue and Eden Mae Painter, Davenport. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Paul; her son, Jack; sisters, Catherine Honts and Phyllis Comfort; and brothers, Buddy (Archie Jr.) White, Richard White and Jack White.
To view the full obituary and to leave online condolences to Sue's family, please visit her obituary at www.weertsfh.com.
