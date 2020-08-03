May 10, 1939-July 21, 2020
MADISON, Wis. -- Terry Asa Rhodes, age 81, of Madison, Wis., and Muscatine, Iowa, passed away on July 21, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare in Madison, surrounded by his family.
He was born in Boise, Idaho, on May 10, 1939, to Kenneth L. and Mary Rhodes. Terry graduated from Boise High School in 1957 and studied at University of Minnesota where he met his wife, Diane. The two married on Sept 7, 1962, in Minneapolis, Minn. After graduating from U of M, Terry pursued graduate studies at University of Wisconsin - Madison. He went on to a long career with the Wisconsin Legislative Fiscal Bureau, as a fiscal analyst and later as the Assistant Director of the Bureau until his retirement in 2005. He was highly regarded in his field.
Terry was an avid outdoorsman and had a passion for hiking and camping. In his retirement he traveled coast to coast visiting numerous national parks, especially those in his beloved Rocky Mountains. He was a voracious reader with a strong interest in history, current events, and public policy. He was a devoted family man who always assured that those he loved were well cared for.
Terry is survived by his daughters, Tracey Rhodes, Heather (Doug) Kabaker, and Allison (Bob) Rafferty; his grandchildren, Tyler and Ryan Kabaker and Bobby, Sam, Paul, and Olivia Rafferty; his brother, Tim Rhodes; and his long-time girlfriend, Barbara Boland.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Diane, and his parents.
Private family services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Terry's name to Agrace Foundation, 5395 E. Cheryl Pkwy, Madison, WI 53711 or www.agrace.org/donate/ . Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
3610 Speedway Road Madison
(608) 238-3434
