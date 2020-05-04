Thelma J. Nopoulos

A member of the Wilton Historical Society, Thelma was active in the renovation of the Wilton Train Depot and its subsequent listing onto the National Registry of Historic Places. She then listed the Wilton Candy Kitchen on the National Historic Registry as well. In 2005, she published a book, “Our Town Speaks 1855-2005”. This book chronicles the history of Wilton, Iowa.

Thelma supported education and as a participant in the Wilton Partners in Education program, she offered many programs. She managed the Nopoulos Family Scholarship Foundation for area high school seniors and was a lifetime member of the University of Iowa President's Club. She was a member of the United Methodist Church, the American Legion Auxiliary, the Wilton Chamber of Commerce and the Wilton Library Board. Thelma served as President of the PTA and Sunday School Superintendent. She was also member of the American Soda Jerks Association. In 2003, George and Thelma were named the first official Lifetime Ambassadors of the City of Wilton and served as Grand Marshals of the Wilton Founders Day Parade. Throughout the years, they proudly promoted Wilton through national and local television appearances and newspaper articles. Above all, Thelma loved her family and enjoyed the time she spent with them.