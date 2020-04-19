× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

June 18, 1926-April 17, 2020

MUSCATINE -- Thelma M. Hidlebaugh, 93, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020, at Lutheran Living.

There will be a private graveside service at Greenwood Cemetery. She had tested positive to the COVID -19 virus. Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church and sent to the funeral home in Thelma’s name. Online condolences may be sent to www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Thelma was born on June 18, 1926, in Muscatine, the daughter of Omer Howard and Esther Freese. She married John Hidlebaugh Sr. on October 11, 1941, in Muscatine.

Thelma was a former member of the Island United Methodist Church and is now a member of the Zion Lutheran Church. She enjoyed crafts, baking, and cooking. Most of all she loved spending time with her family.