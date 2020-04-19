June 18, 1926-April 17, 2020
MUSCATINE -- Thelma M. Hidlebaugh, 93, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020, at Lutheran Living.
There will be a private graveside service at Greenwood Cemetery. She had tested positive to the COVID -19 virus. Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church and sent to the funeral home in Thelma’s name. Online condolences may be sent to www.wittichfuneralhome.com.
Thelma was born on June 18, 1926, in Muscatine, the daughter of Omer Howard and Esther Freese. She married John Hidlebaugh Sr. on October 11, 1941, in Muscatine.
Thelma was a former member of the Island United Methodist Church and is now a member of the Zion Lutheran Church. She enjoyed crafts, baking, and cooking. Most of all she loved spending time with her family.
Those left to honor her memory include her two sons, John Hidlebaugh Jr. and his wife, Dixie, of Marion and Darrel Hidlebaugh Sr. and his wife, Karen, of Swainsboro, Georgia; one daughter, Janet Strause and husband, Ronald, of Fruitland; six grandchildren, Mark and Matt Hidlebaugh, Tonya Deleon, Rick Strause, Darrel Hidlebaugh Jr., and Julie Hightower; 11 great-grandchildren, Blake, Justyce, Theron, Faith, Jacob, Eric, Ryan, Natasha, Jason, Mercedes, and DJ; nine great great grandchildren; one brother, Leroy Howard; two sisters, Phyllis Marine and Marian Neff; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John; one brother, Jerry Howard; one sister Ruth Yerington; one grandson, Jason; and one great great-grandchild.
