August 7, 2019
GULFPORT, Miss. - Theresa V. Soderman, age 80, of Gulfport, Mississippi, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019, after multiple illnesses and a long battle with cancer since 1991.
Theresa was born in Luverne County, Pennsylvania, in 1938 and then moved to Minneapolis where she met her husband, Darwin. They were married in 1959 and started a young family in Chicago. From there, they moved to Muscatine, Iowa, and continued to raise their family. She later relocated to Gulfport where she lived until her passing.
Theresa was a loving wife, mother, grandma and great-grandma. She was a very strong and committed person who enjoyed baking, spending time with family, and her holidays. She will be forever known for her "Grandma's cookies." Although she never completely understood the game, she was a die-hard Iowa Hawkeyes football fan.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Darwin Soderman; her parents, Joseph and Anna (Kamionka) Berneski; her sister, Joan (Berneski) Davis; and her brothers, Fred Berneski Sr. and Vincent Berneski.
She is survived by her children, Deborah (Bruce) Steahr, Diane (Mark) Campbell, Daryl (Katherine) Soderman, and Anne Marie (Wm. Chad) Stephens; her grandchildren, Ashley (J.T. McKee) Steahr, Amanda Steahr, A.J. Steahr, Allison Steahr, Kylee (Nate) Hayes, Tyler Campbell, Collin Campbell, Jessica Soderman, Dylan Soderman, Courtney (Jared) Simon, and Abby Stephens; her great-granchlidren, Camryn McKee, Parker McKee, Kinnick Hayes, and Gunner Simon; her sisters, Bernadine Wilishefski and Katherine Leschkies; her sisters-in-law, Betty Berneski, and Barabara Rikansrud; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Riemann Family Funeral Home, Gulfport is serving the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.