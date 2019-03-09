December 25, 1945-March 7, 2019
MUSCATINE — Thomas E. Shield, 73, of Muscatine passed away after a long and courageous battle with cancer on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at home.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Greenwood Cemetery. Chaplain Maurice Campbell will officiate.
Visitation will be from 1 until 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Iowa City Hospice.
Thomas was born on December 25, 1945, in Muscatine, the son of Walter and Virginia Greenwald Shield. He married Peggy J. Fletcher on October 2, 1976, in Muscatine.
He retired from Carver Pump Company as a tool and die maker. He later owned TR'S Machine Works, Inc. and also had Shield Snow Removal. After retirement Tom worked at Schmarje Tool part time.
He was a former member of the Elks and Moose Lodges and Delta Waterfowl. He enjoyed playing golf and watching his grandchildren's activities. He also enjoyed his monthly card games and the Friday night crew at the shop.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Peggy Shield of Muscatine; one son, Benjamin (Emily) Shield of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and children, Jackson, Hayden, and Madeline; two daughters, Wendy (Paul) Sprague of Colorado, and their daughters, Ashley, and Amy (Chris) Hartzell of Colorado, and daughter, Nina; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; his father-in-law, William Fletcher Sr. of Muscatine; two brothers-in-law, William Fletcher Jr. and wife, Teresa, of Muscatine, and Michael Fletcher of Colorado; and three sisters-in-law, Chris Gow, Lisa (Tom) Sturms, and Kim (Randy) James, all of Muscatine.
Tom was preceded in death by his father, Walter Shield; his mother, Virginia Bluhm; his stepfather, Dr. Sam Bluhm; John and Ron Shield and Richard Bluhm; and his mother-in-law, Millie Fletcher.
