January 21, 1972-September 16, 2019
WILTON — Thomas Henry Bohnsack, 47, of Wilton, Iowa, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019, at his home.
Thomas was born in Muscatine, Iowa, on January 21, 1972, to Melvin and Darlene (Baer) Bohnsack.
Tom graduated from Wilton High School with the Class of 1990. He worked for Grain Processing Corporation in Muscatine for over 10 years and previously worked at HON Geneva Plant.
Tom attended Heartland Fellowship Church in Wilton. He was an avid Wilton Beavers fan and announced many sporting events, and was known as the "Velvet Voice of Wilton." Tom enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing and sitting around the campfire with family and friends. He also enjoyed grilling and smoking and was known for his smoked brisket.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Bentley Funeral Home in Wilton.
A funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. on Friday at Heartland Fellowship Church in Wilton.
Interment will be in Oakdale Cemetery, Wilton.
Tom is survived by his four children, Andrew Bohnsack of East Moline, Maddison Bohnsack of East Moline, Garrett Bohnsack of Wilton, and Asher Larson of Cedar Rapids; fiance', Jaimie Kleppe of Wilton, and her children, Christian and Carli Kleppe; parents, Melvin and Darlene Bohnsack of Wilton; and five brothers and sisters, Linda (Todd) Duncan of Wilton, Kevin (Julie) Bohnsack of Wilton, Debbie (Tad) Yetter of Havana, Illinois, Don Bohnsack of Wilton, and Pam (Jeff) Gabby of Urbandale, Iowa.
He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.
A memorial fund has been established. Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.
