Thomas M. Lawrence

May 29, 2019

DES MOINES, Iowa — Thomas M. Lawrence, 67, of Des Moines died of natural causes on May 29, 2019, at his home in Des Moines.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held from 1 until 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home, 1931 Houser Street, Muscatine.

