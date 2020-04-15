December 10, 1937-April 9, 2020
MUSCATINE — On Thursday, April 9, 2020, Thomas R. Hahn, loving husband and father of three children, passed away at age 82. Tom was born December 10, 1937, in Muscatine, Iowa, to Robert and June (Jones) Hahn. He graduated from Muscatine High School in 1955. Tom was fourth generation in the Hahn Brothers family business and Hahn Ready Mix. He married Linda Carnahan Anson on August 26, 2000.
Tom's faith in God guided his character and actions in life. He had a passion for creating things: through the physical world with his hands, and in the emotional realm via connections with his family and community. Helping others was Tom's source of genuine joy. Reflecting on his life, some of his traits that best honor him and reflect his true character are humility, kindness, work ethic, compassion, and generosity. Tom was a leader for his family, company, church, and community with a quiet dignity that was as inspiring as it was distinguished.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church, 211 Walnut St., Muscatine, IA 52761.
Those left to honor his memory are his wife, Linda; his three children, Brian (Janell) Hahn, Ginger Hahn and Cinda (Fred) Hoopes; seven grandchildren, Jessica and Jeremy Drake, Ben, Zach and Sam Hoopes and Griffin and Lex Hahn; 13 great-grandchildren; and four stepchildren, Lori, John, Jeff and Jim.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Mary Lou.
Arrangements are under the direction of Millennium Cremation Service, Vero Beach, Fla. Condolences may be shared at www.millenniumcremationservice.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.