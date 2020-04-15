MUSCATINE — On Thursday, April 9, 2020, Thomas R. Hahn, loving husband and father of three children, passed away at age 82. Tom was born December 10, 1937, in Muscatine, Iowa, to Robert and June (Jones) Hahn. He graduated from Muscatine High School in 1955. Tom was fourth generation in the Hahn Brothers family business and Hahn Ready Mix. He married Linda Carnahan Anson on August 26, 2000.

Tom's faith in God guided his character and actions in life. He had a passion for creating things: through the physical world with his hands, and in the emotional realm via connections with his family and community. Helping others was Tom's source of genuine joy. Reflecting on his life, some of his traits that best honor him and reflect his true character are humility, kindness, work ethic, compassion, and generosity. Tom was a leader for his family, company, church, and community with a quiet dignity that was as inspiring as it was distinguished.