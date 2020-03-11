January 4, 1935-March 9, 2020
MUSCATINE — Thomas (Tom) Ray Schliesman, 85, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Lutheran Living.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020, at St. Mathias Catholic Church in Muscatine. A time of food and fellowship in Gannon Hall will follow the Mass. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Columbarium at Greenwood Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Ralph J. Wittich Riley Freers Funeral Home. A Rosary Service will be at 3 p.m. Memorials may be made to Saints Mary and Mathias Catholic School or Camp Courageous in Tanner Schliesman's name. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com
Tom was born January 4, 1935, to Theodore (Ted) and Edna (Murphy) Schliesman in Wausau, Wisconsin. He married Berdena (Dena) Kingsley June 23, 1962, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in LaMotte, Iowa.
Tom's entire adult life was spent in the livestock feed industry. He retired from Kent Feeds in 2000 after 17 years of service. Tom served as Vice President and Director of Sales Training and Education, Senior Vice President Communications, and as a member of Kent Feeds Board of Directors. After retirement, Tom met with other retirees for coffee and fellowship.
He enjoyed fishing, especially in Canada where he started his loon collection of prints and other memorabilia. Visiting his sons and families was very special. He was an avid Green Bay Packers, Iowa Hawkeyes, and Minnesota Twins fan and enjoyed watching westerns!
Tom was a member of the Saints Mary and Mathias Catholic Parish, where he served on various church committees.
Survivors include his wife, Dena; four sons, Pat (Darlene) of Knoxville, Tenn., Tim (Jan) of Kechi, Kan., Phil (Gina) of Muscatine, and Ty (Christy) of Kansas City, Mo.; seven grandchildren who referred to Tom as Boppa, Jalynn (Chad) Michler, Tanner, Karlee, Caden, Crew, Ben and Julia; two great- granddaughters, Layken Joy and Adalynn Grace; and one brother, Ted Jr., all of whom Tom loved dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Mary Lee Taylor; and loving aunts and uncles.
