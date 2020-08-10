Timothy Fuller

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

,September 30, 1967 - August 6, 2020

MUSCATINE -- Timothy Wayne Fuller “Tim” passed away Thursday August 6th, at his home.

Tim was born September 30, 1967, the son of M. Chester Fuller and Arlene C. (Brown) Schultz. Tim graduated from L-M High School in 1986. He joined the U.S. Army and was stationed in Junction City, Kan. Tim married Gaylene Woods in 1992, they later divorced. Tim spent the last several years with his friend and partner Tammy Virzi of Columbus Jct.

Tim's favorite past time was hunting and going fishing on the Mississippi River. Tim, his son and his step-father spent many hours on the river fishing and telling stories. Tim always had a smile, never met a stranger and loved to spin a good story. He cherished his children. Tim was a member of the American Legion Post 100.

Tim will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.