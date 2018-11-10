February 6, 1935-November 8, 2018
WEST LIBERTY, Iowa — Tommye Weaver Santos, age 83, of West Liberty, passed away on Thursday, November 8, 2018, at Simpson Memorial Home in West Liberty. Per Tommye's wishes, she will be cremated and there will be no visitation or funeral service. The Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services is caring for Tommye's family and arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.lewisfuneralhomes.com.
Tommye Sue Weaver was born to the late Barney Weaver and Tommie Iola Weaver on February 6, 1935, in Rock Springs, Texas. Tommye attended Rock Springs High School where she excelled at tennis, before attending Southwest Texas University at the age of 16. She was an active member in both her school and community when she taught swim lessons and participated in both Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts.
Despite her hectic schedule, family and friends were Tommye's passion and delight. She married the love of her life, Felix J. Santos (Tony), in 1953 in Austin, Texas. The couple moved several times and states throughout the early years of their marriage while raising their three children, Susan, Felix Jr. (Ep) and Tommye (Jackie).
Tommye will forever be remembered by her husband and best friend Tony, and their children, Susan (Craig) Levine, Felix J. Santos, Jackie (Randy) Petty, will forever remember Tommye. Grandchildren Erin (Charlie), Toni (Andrew), Alex Santos, Joey (Lauren) Petty, Michael (Emily) and Felicia along with six great- grandchildren; and a number of other loving relatives and close friends.
Tommye was preceded in death by her parents; numerous aunts and uncles; brother, James; sisters, Barney, Jacqueline and Sydney; and great-grandson, Kyle.
The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her during her last days.
