Tristan R. Gries

July 3, 1983-May 29, 2019

HEWITT, Texas — Tristan Richard Gries, age 35, passed away at his home in Hewitt, Texas, on May 29, 2019. Tristan, originally from Muscatine, was born July 3, 1983, in Iowa City to Terri L. Davis (Truitt) and Richard E. Gries. He was a 2001 graduate of Muscatine High School. He worked for Hy-Vee for 18 years in both Muscatine and Davenport. His final three years he worked for Cabela's as the firearm's department manager in Waco, Texas. Tristan was an amazing guitarist and loved fishing with his friends. He is survived by his son, Lane; his parents, Terri L. (Steve) Truitt and Richard E. (Roxanne) Gries; his brother, Alex (Amanda) Gries; his brother, Steven (Kharma) Truitt; his sister, Miranda (Johnny) Alexander; his brother, Brandon Patterson; his grandfather, Charles Gries; his grandmother, Ethel Davis; and several nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Richard Davis, and his grandmother, Donna Gries. Family, friends, and all others whose lives were touched by Tristan, please join us for a celebration of his life at Calvary Church, 501 U.S. Hwy 61 Muscatine, Iowa, from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday June 22, 2019. Memorial donations can be made at the celebration of life to Terri Truitt, Steven Truitt or Alex Gries.

