Valerie Lynn Duncan

January 27, 1967-December 12, 2019

GLENWOOD - Valerie Lynn Duncan, 52, of Glenwood, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at the Glenwood Resource Center. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at the Columbus City Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com. The Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral Home of Wapello is caring for Valerie's family and arrangements.

Valerie Lynn Duncan was born on January 27, 1967, in Muscatine, Iowa, the daughter of Richard G. and Delores I. (Brockert) Duncan. Valerie enjoyed being in the water, listening to music, soft rock, but her favorite song was Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer.

Valerie will be deeply missed by her parents, Richard and Delores Duncan of Columbus Junction, and siblings, Kevin (Teresa) Duncan of Muscatine, Darrell Duncan of Columbus City and Sheila Hobson of Keokuk, Iowa.

Valerie was preceded in death by her paternal and maternal grandparents.

Service information

Dec 24
Graveside Service
Tuesday, December 24, 2019
2:00PM
Columbus City Cemetery
2603 Water Street
Columbus City, IA 52737
