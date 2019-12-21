January 27, 1967-December 12, 2019
GLENWOOD - Valerie Lynn Duncan, 52, of Glenwood, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at the Glenwood Resource Center. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at the Columbus City Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com. The Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral Home of Wapello is caring for Valerie's family and arrangements.
Valerie Lynn Duncan was born on January 27, 1967, in Muscatine, Iowa, the daughter of Richard G. and Delores I. (Brockert) Duncan. Valerie enjoyed being in the water, listening to music, soft rock, but her favorite song was Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer.
You have free articles remaining.
Valerie will be deeply missed by her parents, Richard and Delores Duncan of Columbus Junction, and siblings, Kevin (Teresa) Duncan of Muscatine, Darrell Duncan of Columbus City and Sheila Hobson of Keokuk, Iowa.
Valerie was preceded in death by her paternal and maternal grandparents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.