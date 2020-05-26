March 6, 1933-May 20, 2020
ALBANY, Minn. — Vance “Buzz” Lyon, age 87, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Mother of Mercy Senior Living in Albany, Minn.
Buzz was born on March 6, 1933, in Iowa Falls, Iowa, to William Harold and Anna Viola (King) Lyon. He grew up and went to school in Iowa Falls until he left to serve in the Army (1953-1955). After the Army, he attended college in Iowa and South Dakota, graduating with a degree in biology. He married Kathy Ann Hensing on August 23, 1958. They lived in Iowa Falls until moving to Muscatine, Iowa, in 1962. Buzz and Kathy’s family grew to include four children, five grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.
Buzz and Kathy lived in Muscatine for 46 years. Buzz worked for Monsanto for 31 of those years. He attended Faith United Church of Christ. He enjoyed the singing and camaraderie of the Elks Chanters. He also spent his free time fishing, hunting, and puttering in his workshop.
Buzz and Kathy moved to St. Joseph, Minn., in 2008. Buzz attended church, volunteered at his grandchildren’s schools (becoming Grandpa Buzz to many others), and enjoyed his time at the family lake cabin. For the last months of his life, he lived at Mother of Mercy Senior Living, where his bright spirit and calm demeanor touched staff and residents alike.
Buzz will be greatly missed by his wife, Kathy; his daughters Janet (Eric) and Wendy (Darryl); his daughter-in-law Teri; his grandchildren Jessica, Zachary (Mackenzie), Joseph, Abby, and Nick (Crystal); his great-grandchildren Andrew, Rhett, Lenora, and Viola; and his sister Audrey and nieces Jane (Mark) and Carol (Brook) and Many others who were touched by his friendly smile and wink.
Buzz was preceded in death by his parents, his sons Jeffrey and Michael, and his brothers-in-law Jim and Frank.
