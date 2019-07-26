August 4, 1926-July 24, 2019
WILTON — Velma I. (Reedy) Pasvogel, 92, of Wilton, formerly of Dixon, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at the Simpson Memorial Home in West Liberty.
Velma was born in Fairbank, Iowa, on August 4, 1926, to Edward and Viola M. (Brandt) Wells.
She graduated from Durant High School in 1943.
Velma married Donald W. Reedy in 1945. She later married Kenneth F. Pasvogel on September 11, 1981, he preceded her in death in May 24, 2012.
Velma was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Wilton. She enjoyed playing bingo, cards and collecting jewelry. Velma enjoyed camping and fishing and spent 9 winters in Texas. She worked as a bookkeeper for Reedy's Plumbing. Velma later worked at Farm and Fleet in Davenport and was a farmwife to Ken.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019, at Zion Lutheran Church in Wilton.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. at the Dixon Cemetery.
Velma is survived by her daughter Vickie (Ronald) Hillyer of Bennett, son Micheal (Jill) Reedy of Eldridge, grandchildren: Grant Hillyer, Stephanie (Doug) Frett, Heather (Nate) Rickard, Heath (Angie) Reedy, great-grandchildren: Lynnae, Lauren, Dawson, Cale, Quinn, Gage, Cruz and Libby and great-great-grandchildren: Korbyn, Emmet, and Owen, her sisters-in-law Gladys Wells and Eleanore Pasvogel. She is also survived by step children: Mervin (Linda) Pasvogel and Linda (Jerry) Hardin, 5 step-grandchildren and 8 step-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, son Jeffery Reedy in 1981, sisters: Eulala Nodurft and LaVonne Meincke Oveson and brothers: Harold, Willard and Freddie Wells.
Memorial donations may be made to the Zion Lutheran Church.
