April 30, 1930-August 21, 2018
WASHINGTON, Iowa — Vera D. Fuller, 88, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, at the McCreedy Home in Washington, Iowa. She is survived by her son, Joel Fuller and wife Dianne “Myrtle” of Muscatine; daughter, Julie Tinnes and husband Doug of Keota, Iowa; son, John Fuller and wife Darla of Muscatine; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
No services are planned at this time.
