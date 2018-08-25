Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Vera D. Fuller
Picasa

April 30, 1930-August 21, 2018

WASHINGTON, Iowa — Vera D. Fuller, 88, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, at the McCreedy Home in Washington, Iowa. She is survived by her son, Joel Fuller and wife Dianne “Myrtle” of Muscatine; daughter, Julie Tinnes and husband Doug of Keota, Iowa; son, John Fuller and wife Darla of Muscatine; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

No services are planned at this time.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Vera D. Fuller
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments