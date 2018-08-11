November 3, 1931-July 28, 2018
SUN LAKES, Ariz. — It is with great sadness that the family of Verna Arlene Freemole announces her passing on Saturday, July 28, 2018, at the age of 86. Verna was born on November 3, 1931, in Hosmer, South Dakota, to her parents, August and Alita Heyne. Verna married Frank Edward Freemole on September 15, 1953, in Edgemont, South Dakota, and lovingly raised four children. Verna graduated in 1952 from St Luke's Presentation College with a diploma in nursing. As a registered nurse, Verna devotedly cared for patients in South Dakota and Iowa until her retirement in 1989 when Verna and Frank retired in Sun Lakes, Arizona. While in Sun Lakes, Verna attended St. Steven's Catholic Church and was an active member of the Parish's Saint Vincent de Paul charity and Marthas organization.
Verna will be lovingly remembered by her children, Tim (Martha), Jennifer (Bill) Mahoney, Brad (Julie), and Carla Stark, and by her sisters, Selma, Betty and Joyce (Milton) Herrobolt. Verna will also be fondly remembered by her nine grandchildren, Matt, Maggie, Casey, Kyle, Ryan, James, Kelsey, Cody and Connor. Verna was predeceased by her husband, Frank, and her sisters, Lenora and Janice.
A Mass and Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, August 13, at 10 a.m. at St. Steven's Catholic Church, Sun Lakes.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Steven's St. Vincent de Paul Society in her name.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.