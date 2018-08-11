Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Verna Arlene Freemole

November 3, 1931-July 28, 2018

SUN LAKES, Ariz. — It is with great sadness that the family of Verna Arlene Freemole announces her passing on Saturday, July 28, 2018, at the age of 86. Verna was born on November 3, 1931, in Hosmer, South Dakota, to her parents, August and Alita Heyne. Verna married Frank Edward Freemole on September 15, 1953, in Edgemont, South Dakota, and lovingly raised four children. Verna graduated in 1952 from St Luke's Presentation College with a diploma in nursing. As a registered nurse, Verna devotedly cared for patients in South Dakota and Iowa until her retirement in 1989 when Verna and Frank retired in Sun Lakes, Arizona. While in Sun Lakes, Verna attended St. Steven's Catholic Church and was an active member of the Parish's Saint Vincent de Paul charity and Marthas organization.

Verna will be lovingly remembered by her children, Tim (Martha), Jennifer (Bill) Mahoney, Brad (Julie), and Carla Stark, and by her sisters, Selma, Betty and Joyce (Milton) Herrobolt. Verna will also be fondly remembered by her nine grandchildren, Matt, Maggie, Casey, Kyle, Ryan, James, Kelsey, Cody and Connor. Verna was predeceased by her husband, Frank, and her sisters, Lenora and Janice.

A Mass and Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, August 13, at 10 a.m. at St. Steven's Catholic Church, Sun Lakes.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Steven's St. Vincent de Paul Society in her name.

