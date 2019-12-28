September 1, 1929-December 25, 2019
MUSCATINE - Verna Satterthwaite, 90, of Muscatine passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at Sunnybrook Assisted Living. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019, at Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Muscatine, formerly the Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Funeral Home. Interment will be in Muscatine Memorial Park Cemetery. Following the interment, a time of food and fellowship will be held at New Hope United Methodist Church. Visitation for Verna will be held on Sunday, December 29, 2019, from 2 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home. A memorial has been established at the funeral home in Verna's name. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.
Verna Mary Freese was born on September 1, 1929, in Muscatine, Iowa, the daughter of Harry and Esther (Huttig) Freese. Verna was a 1947 graduate of Muscatine High School. On May 23, 1948, Verna was united in marriage to Paul Satterthwaite at Zion Lutheran Church in Muscatine. Verna was a school secretary for many years at Mulberry Elementary and farmed alongside her husband. She was a member of Spangler Chapel United Methodist Church, Ladies of the Moose and MARSPA. Verna enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, canning and spending time with her grandchildren. She especially enjoyed visiting with all her friends and students from Mulberry School. She was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes fan.
Verna will be deeply missed by her children, Fred Satterthwaite of Muscatine, Vicki (Doug) Calkins of Muscatine, Kay (Randy) Flambeau of Warsaw, Illinois, and Karen (Rob) Yant of Marshall, Minnesota; seven grandchildren, Justin Yant of Muscatine, Clint Calkins of Coralville, Amber Schierberg of Port Clinton, Ohio, Clay Calkins of Muscatine, Kaila Ruan of San Antonio, Texas, Jaun-Paul Flambeau of Quincy, Ill., and Rhea Flambeau of Carthage, Ill.; 13 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and brother, Melvin (Margarete) Freese of Davenport.
Verna was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul; and an infant brother, Delmar.
