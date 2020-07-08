May 16, 1932-July 6, 2020
MUSCATINE — Viola J. Sissel, 88, of Muscatine, Iowa, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020, at Premier Estates of Muscatine. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Calvary Church. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the church. A memorial has been established for Calvary Church. Online condolences can be viewed at www.sandhfuneralservice.com. Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Muscatine, formerly The Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Funeral Home, is caring for Viola's arrangements and her family.
Viola Josephine Hall was born on May 16, 1932, in Columbus Junction, Iowa, the daughter of Harry and Stella (Boulton) Hall. Viola graduated from Letts High School and attended Bible College in Missouri. On June 4, 1954, she was united in marriage to Vernon Sissel in Muscatine. In her younger days, Viola did childcare at the YMCA and cleaned homes. She worked many years as a custodian for the Musser Public Library. She was a member of Calvary Church and taught Sunday School to the preschool age children. Viola enjoyed playing games especially Scrabble and UNO. She will always be remembered for her helping hand towards others. Everyone loved her and appreciated her gentle and kind spirit.
Viola will be deeply missed by her son, Gary Sissell, who is the pastor of the Gardiner Reformed Church, and his wife, Lynn, of Gardiner, New York, and grandson, Timothy Sissel, of Anchorage, Alaska.
Viola was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Vernon on October 28, 1997; one brother, Clinton Hall; and one sister, Helen Donahue.
