December 21, 1933-October 5, 2018
PANORAMA PARK, Iowa — Violet I. “Irene” Rembold, 84, of Panorama Park, Iowa, passed away peacefully at Good Samaritan Center, Davenport, on Friday, October 5, 2018, the same day 19 years ago that she lost her beloved son, Bill.
Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. on Friday at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf. Visitation will be Friday from 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Burial will be at National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal. Memorials may be directed to the American Diabetes Association.
Irene was born on December 21, 1933, in Muscatine, Iowa, the daughter of Harry and Beulah (Lamb) Newton. On February 10, 1952, she married Herbert Rembold in Muscatine. Irene was a homemaker, caretaker, and survivor. She dedicated her life to always being there for family and friends; oftentimes packing a suitcase and standing vigil at an ailing, loved one's bedside, simply so they would know that someone would always be there. Irene loved spending time with her family, gardening, and creating beautiful floral arrangements. She survived two major car accidents, two cardiac arrest events, lung cancer, and various surgeries. She was truly tougher than she ever realized.
She is survived by her son, Carl (Jene) Rembold of Colona, Illinois; two grandsons, Billy Rembold of Bettendorf, and Seth Rembold of Minneapolis, Minnesota; and cousin, Diane Ellefson of Buffalo, Iowa.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son in infancy, Curtis Rembold; and a son, Bill Rembold.
A special thank you to all the friends and family who contributed to Irene's well-being throughout the years, especially Diane Ellefson, who selflessly volunteered her skills as a CNA to keep Irene in the home that her father built for as long as physically possible.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.