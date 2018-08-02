July 2, 1927-August 1, 2018
DURANT — Virgil H. Boisen, 91, of Durant, passed away on Wednesday, August 1, 2018, at his home.
Virgil was born in Durant, on July 2, 1927, the son of Herman F. and Whilma (Stark) Boisen.
He proudly served in the U.S. Army during WWII.
Virgil married Phyllis M. Earp on April 17, 1949, in Davenport.
He was a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Durant. In early years, he farmed in Scott, Cedar and Muscatine counties. He was a truck driver for Gless Brothers in Blue Grass. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren's activities and was an Iowa State Fair campground resident for 20 years. He was a flagman for stock car races and an avid Cubs fan.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Friday, August 3, 2018, at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Durant.
Funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 4, 2018, at the church.
Interment will be at the Durant Cemetery.
Virgil is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife of 69 years, Phyllis, of Durant;, his children, LaMoine (Beth) Boisen of CA, Ronald Boisen of KS, Laura Sue (Debra) Boisen of MN and Marie (Mark) Germundson of MI; 16 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and step-father, Fred Woltmann.
Memorials may be made to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in his memory.
Online remembrances and condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.
